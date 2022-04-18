Left Menu

Elderly man injured during phone snatching, succumbs to his injuries

An elderly man was injured in a mobile phone snatching incident at Mumbai's Malad-Marve Road, succumbed to his injuries.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 12:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man was injured in a mobile phone snatching incident at Mumbai's Malad-Marve Road, succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place on Friday after which the 61-year-old was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered under sections 304,394 and 34 IPC. According to the police, one accused was arrested and two others were absconding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

