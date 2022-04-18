Zaid crops sowing marginally up at 60.12 lakh hectare so far this year: Govt

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:09 IST
The total area sown to zaid (summer) crops has increased marginally to 60.12 lakh hectare so far this year, with maximum coverage under paddy, according to the agriculture ministry data.

Zaid, also called grishmkal crops, are sown between February-June -- the intervening period between rabi (winter) harvest and kharif (monsoon) sowing.

About 58.32 lakh hectare was sown under zaid crops in the year-ago period. ''Area under zaid crops has increased substantially to over 60 lakh hectare now from 30 lakh hectare in the first year 2018-19 of introduction,'' former Agriculture Commissioner SK Malhotra told PTI.

Rice is sown during this season mainly in West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha, while short-duration pulses, especially moong and urad, and some oilseeds are also grown in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and others, he said.

The government has decided to promote zaid crops to encourage farmers to utilise the 90 days window between winter and rainy season, he added. A special programme to promote zaid crops in 2018-19 was introduced by Malhotra, who is currently holding charge as Director at the Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture, ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research). As per the ministry data, rice has been sown in 28.51 lakh hectare till April 18 this year against 30.38 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

Area sown to pulses increased to 12.21 lakh hectare compared to 8.90 lakh tonne, while oilseeds acreage rose to 10.18 lakh tonne from 9.85 lakh tonne in the said period.

Area sown to coarse cereals remained flat at 9.22 lakh tonne till April 18 this year. Experts said there is a possibility of bringing more area under zaid crops if irrigation is expanded and the problem of stray animals in some states is addressed. Agriculture crops are grown in three seasons -- rabi, kharif and zaid.

