National Rail Museum and IRCTC announce launch of online ticketing for NRM

National Rail Museum (NRM), Ministry of Railways in association with Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), has announced the launch of online ticketing for NRM. The online ticketing system for NRM was launched by Shri V.K.Tripathi, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board in presence of Shri. R.N. Singh, Secretary, Railway Board here today on the occasion of World Heritage Day.

National Rail Museum represents 169 years of rich heritage of Indian Railways. Emulating the setting of a railway yard, the extensive outdoor gallery houses a variety of steam, diesel, and electric locomotives along with fascinating collection of royal saloons, wagons, carriages, armoured trains, rail cars and a turntable. Interactive displays and models exhibited inside the Indoor gallery displays the remarkable stories related to early modes of transportation till date. There are variety of rides e.g. Joy & Toy Train ride, 3D Virtual Coach ride, other simulators ride with steam, diesel and electric locomotive.

NRM enriches the experience of around 05 lakhs visitors every year and showcase how Indian Railways helped in unification and progress of India as a nation. The objective of introducing the online ticketing is to eliminate queues for the visitors which in turn aimed to reduce wait time and other benefits bringing NRM on par with Delhi's best public & private museums and galleries

Visitors can also experience the train/engine simulator rides with slot booking. The customer can use multiple payment modes i.e. Credit/Debit cards, Net banking, Wallets, UPI etc. Counter booking is also enabled with POS machines for digital payments. The QR code-enabled tickets can even be scanned through the Mobile App provided to the Ticket checking staff at the different counters for facilitating the easy entry and joyful visit of visitors.

Museum remains open from Tuesday to Sunday (10:00 hours to 17:00 hours) and now with the beginning of online ticketing, visitors can avail online ticket booking facility though website– www.nrmindia.org.

(With Inputs from PIB)