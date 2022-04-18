Coal-based power generation rises in March

Coal-based power generation rose 3.12 per cent to 1,00,276 million units in March compared to the year-ago period, according to official data.

Thermal power generation stood at 97,238 MU (Million Units) in the same period a year ago. In February this year, it stood at 85,534 MU.

Coal accounts for over 70 per cent of the country's electricity output and utilities account for around 75 per cent of country's coal consumption.

According to the monthly statistics (provisional) of the coal ministry, coal-based power generation registered a growth of 35 per cent in March this year compared to March 2020. The rise was 3.12 per cent compared to the power generation witnessed in March 2021.

In March this year, the overall power generation was 29.02 per cent higher than the power generated in March 2020 and 6.35 per cent more than power generated in March 2021.

''Total power generation has also increased in March 2022 to 1,33,584 MU from 1,12,531 MU in February 2022,'' as per the ministry.

Meanwhile, there are reports of coal shortages due to rising demand for electricity with the onset of summer season.

Recently, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply and railway racks, and claimed shortage of coal stocks in the state.

On Saturday, the coal ministry said Maharashtra has received more coal from the Centre in the current month compared to last month and the supply has increased in tandem with the rise in demand for electricity.

The ministry had stressed that there may be issues of gas-based generation and of hydro power, but from the coal perspective there is ''no criticality''.

In October last year, many states complained about shortage of coal for power plants and some of them also faced electricity outages for several hours a day.

