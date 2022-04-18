Odisha Drivers' Association hold protest demonstration over various demands

Hundreds of members of the Odisha Drivers' Association protested in Bhubaneswar on Monday seeking immediate implementation of their various demands including fixed salary and pension.

Traffic came to a grinding halt in some areas as the drivers from several sectors under the aegis of the Odisha Drivers' Association held massive rallies and converged at the Master Canteen Square from all the districts of the state.

The demands include a law for the protection of drivers, fixed salary, Rs 20 lakh compensation to their family in case of death, insurance coverage for injuries, pension and restrooms every 100 km on national and state highways.

With flags and banners on their hands and slogans on their lips, the drivers alleged that the government was dilly-dallying on the issue even after the union held a rally in the capital last year and submitted a memorandum to it.

A delegation held a meeting with the government at the Loka Seba Bhavan, following which Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera announced that a committee would be formed to look into their demands.

The team will visit various states to review steps taken for the drivers there and submit a report, based on which necessary steps will be taken within three months, he said.

''Appropriate steps couldn't be taken till now due to the rural and civic polls,'' Behera told reporters.

A union leader said the agitation would be withdrawn, hoping that the government would fulfil their demands in time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)