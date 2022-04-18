Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard conducts course on oil spill

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:35 IST
Indian Coast Guard conducts course on oil spill
  • Country:
  • India

A course on oil spill conducted by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for 17 friendly foreign countries commenced here on Monday.

According to an official release, ICG is conducting the International Maritime Organisation level-I & II course for 17 friendly foreign countries including Iran, Thailand, Somalia, Mauritius, Myanmar, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

It said 42 delegates from various maritime agencies of respective countries are participating in the course.

''The aim of the course has been drawn up in line with the vision of the government of India to enhance capacity-building in the Indian Ocean Region, Indo-Pacific and Gulf of Guinea countries and littoral countries. The participation is encouraging and will enhance professional acumen, awareness, co-ordination and co-operation among the countries in the field of environmental protection,'' it said.

The course that commenced today would conclude on April 29. The participants, during the course, would be taught theoretical aspects of oil spill response techniques and practical live demo of response methods, shoreline cleanup techniques and air surveillance procedures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022