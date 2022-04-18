Indian Coast Guard conducts course on oil spill

A course on oil spill conducted by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for 17 friendly foreign countries commenced here on Monday.

According to an official release, ICG is conducting the International Maritime Organisation level-I & II course for 17 friendly foreign countries including Iran, Thailand, Somalia, Mauritius, Myanmar, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

It said 42 delegates from various maritime agencies of respective countries are participating in the course.

''The aim of the course has been drawn up in line with the vision of the government of India to enhance capacity-building in the Indian Ocean Region, Indo-Pacific and Gulf of Guinea countries and littoral countries. The participation is encouraging and will enhance professional acumen, awareness, co-ordination and co-operation among the countries in the field of environmental protection,'' it said.

The course that commenced today would conclude on April 29. The participants, during the course, would be taught theoretical aspects of oil spill response techniques and practical live demo of response methods, shoreline cleanup techniques and air surveillance procedures.

