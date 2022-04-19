Left Menu

Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine fall

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 72,980,009 kWh/h on Tuesday morning, little changed from the previous 24 hours. Eastbound gas flows increased on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:36 IST
Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine fall
Russian gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine fell on Tuesday morning, in line with customer requests, while flows to Germany through Nord Stream 1 were steady and increased eastbound into Poland from Germany through the Russia-EU Yamal pipeline.

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Tuesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed. Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 398,774 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Tuesday versus 420,099 MWh per day on Monday, the data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers on Tuesday. Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 72,980,009 kWh/h on Tuesday morning, little changed from the previous 24 hours.

Eastbound gas flows increased on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed. The data showed physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 6,199,090 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) from 4,796,229 kWh/h earlier in the morning.

