North Sea gas production could increase by 25%, Denmark says

Denmark's bid to boost production of natural gas from its existing fields in the North Sea could amount to an increase of as much as 25%, the country's Energy and Climate Minister Dan Joergensen told a press briefing on Tuesday.

In efforts to free itself from Russian gas, the government on Tuesday proposed to increase the production of gas in the North Sea as well as drastically increase its renewable energy production.

