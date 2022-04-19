Libya's NOC declares force majeure at Brega oil port
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:50 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure at the Brega oil port on Tuesday, saying it was unable to fulfill its commitments toward the oil market.
"At a time when oil prices are witnessing a significant recovery due to the increase in global demand... Libyan crude is subjected to a wave of illegal closures," the state-owned company said in a statement.
