Left Menu

Libya's NOC declares force majeure at Brega oil port

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:50 IST
Libya's NOC declares force majeure at Brega oil port
National Oil Corporation Image Credit: Twitter(@NOC_Libya)
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure at the Brega oil port on Tuesday, saying it was unable to fulfill its commitments toward the oil market.

"At a time when oil prices are witnessing a significant recovery due to the increase in global demand... Libyan crude is subjected to a wave of illegal closures," the state-owned company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022