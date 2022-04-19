Left Menu

Russian media say 120 civilians left besieged steel plant in Mariupol

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:39 IST
Russian media say 120 civilians left besieged steel plant in Mariupol
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

About 120 civilians living next to the Azovstal steel works in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol have left via humanitarian corridors, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting Russian state TV.

Interfax said a TV correspondent quoted the Russian-backed separatist administration of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine as saying, however, that no Ukrainian fighters had accepted a Russian ultimatum to surrender their arms and leave the factory on Tuesday afternoon in return for a promise to spare their lives. Ukrainian fighters holed up in the vast steel plant have been mounting a last stand in the ruins of Mariupol, which Russian forces have been attacking almost since the start of what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022