Ukraine says preliminary agreement reached on evacuating women, children and old from Mariupol

Ukraine has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children, and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today," she wrote on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)