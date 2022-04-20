Maha: 12 shops gutted in fire in Pune district; none hurt

At least 12 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in Kharadi are in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, said Fire Brigade officials.

The blaze erupted in Ubale Nagar locality around 9.30 AM and soon engulfed nearby shops. ''Six water tankers extinguished the fire by 10.30 AM,'' an official said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)