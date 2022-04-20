Mumbai: MDL launches Vagsheer, the last Scorpene Submarine of Project-75

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has launched 'Vagsheer'- the sixth and the last Scorpene Submarine of Project-75 on Wednesday in the presence of Veena Ajay Kumar, and Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary as the Chief Guest of the event. INS Vagsheer is named after the Sand Fish-- a deadly deep-sea predator of the Indian Ocean. "It will now undergo sea trials and will be commissioned after conducting trials for more than a year," said Ajay Kumar.

According to an official statement, "in true nautical tradition, she (Vagsheer) finds a new incarnation, by the same name. Infused with a new life, by the Mazagon Dock, it is once again a very powerful predator of the deep, guarding the vast maritime interests of our nation." The first Submarine Vagsheer, ex-Russia, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 26 December 1974 and was decommissioned on 30 April 1997 after almost three decades of yeoman service to the nation.

The state-of-art technology utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features, including advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. Its stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines. "The Submarine (Vaghsheer) is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It is a potent platform, marking a transformational shift in submarine operations," it said.

"With the launch of Vagsheer, India further cements its position as a Submarine Building Nation and MDL has more than lived up to its reputation as Warship and Submarine Builders to the Nation," it read further. This is totally in sync with the current impetus of the Government towards 'Make in India' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

As per the statement, four submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL are already commissioned into the Indian Navy, while the fifth submarine- Vagir is under the Sea Trial phase. "The sixth and last Submarine will undergo Sea trials after the launch," it said.

MDL has always been at the forefront of the nation's visionary and progressive indigenous warship building programme. With Delhi and Kolkata class Destroyers, Shivalik class Stealth Frigates SSK submarines, and the Scorpene submarines under its belt, the history of modern-day MDL is synonymous with indigenous warship and submarine building in India MDL's contribution to national maritime security and nation-building continues with the currently ongoing construction of 03 in no. P-15B Visakhapatnam class Destroyers and 04 in no. P-17A Nilgiri class Stealth Frigates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)