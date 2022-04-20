Germany has not disclosed all weapons sent Ukraine, minister says
Berlin has chosen not to make public all the weapons it has sent to support Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that Germany would help Kyiv maintain more advanced weapons systems it might buy and train soldiers to use them.
- Country:
- Germany
Berlin has chosen not to make public all the weapons it has sent to support Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that Germany would help Kyiv maintain more advanced weapons systems it might buy and train soldiers to use them. "We have delivered anti-tank missiles, Stingers and other things that we have never spoken about publicly so these deliveries could happen quickly," she said at a news conference in Riga with her Latvian counterpart.
Asked whether Germany would be sending its Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery system - which some experts say Ukraine needs to mount a counterattack against Russian forces in its Donbass region, she said Germany would train Kyiv's soldiers on using and maintaining more advanced systems which it might obtain from other allied countries or buy outright. "If partners deliver artillery that we can no longer deliver, we will help with training and maintenance," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths
US will work with world to ensure there is accountability for crimes by Russia in Ukraine: Sullivan
Russia will continue to exercise its veto in UNSC on Ukraine crisis: US
Moscow warns of' symmetrical' response to Western countries' expulsion of Russian diplomats
TOP WRAP 2-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths