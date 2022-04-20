Left Menu

Protest march in Bharatpur after incident of violence in April 14 rally, 1 held

Members of a local community in Rajasthan's Bharatpur took out a protest march on Wednesday.

ANI | Bharatpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-04-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 20:47 IST
Protest march in Bharatpur after incident of violence in April 14 rally, 1 held
Visuals from the protest march in Bharatpur, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Members of a local community in Rajasthan's Bharatpur took out a protest march on Wednesday. The protest was staged after a rally held to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar was pelted with stones by those belonging to a dominant caste.

The district administration took the charge of the situation and arrested one person. "Took action against stone pelters, one was arrested and 2 were round up. The other side also lodged an FIR on April 16, alleging an attack by members of the Dalit community. Neutral action is being done. Those who pelted stones will not be spared," informed Bharatpur District Collector, K Kunal.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

