Treasury's Yellen, ECB's Lagarde express disapproval to Russian official at G20 meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expressed their displeasure at the in-person participation of a top Russian official in Wednesday's meeting of G20 finance officials, a source told Reuters.

Yellen said she disapproved of Russia's presence at the meeting, while Lagarde urged the official, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov, to convey to Russian leaders a clear message - to end the war in Ukraine, said the source, who was familiar with the meeting.

A second source confirmed physical participation by Maksimov. The United States has called for Russia to be excluded from the Group of 20 major economies.

