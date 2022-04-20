Left Menu

Oil India commissions country’s first 99.999pc pure green hydrogen plant in Assam

Green hydrogen will be produced from the electricity generated by the existing 500kW Solar plant using a 100 kW Anion Exchange Membrane AEM Electrolyser array.AEM technology is being used for the first time in the country, the statement said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:23 IST
Claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, a pilot plant capable of manufacturing 99.999 per cent pure green hydrogen was on Wednesday commissioned by Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam. An official statement said that the pilot plant, with an installed capacity of producing 10 kg of gas per day, was commissioned by the nation's second-largest state-owned oil explorer in a record time of three months at its Jorhat pump station. Green hydrogen will be produced from the electricity generated by the existing 500kW Solar plant using a 100 kW Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyser array.

AEM technology is being used for the first time in the country, the statement said. Sushil Chandra Mishra, chairman and managing director of the company, inaugurated the plant in the presence of Harish Madhav, director (finance), and Prasanta Borkakoty, resident chief executive of OIL. Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said that the company has taken an important step towards fulfilling the vision for an "Energy-Independent India".

This plant is expected to increase its production of green hydrogen from 10 kg per day to 30 kg per day in the future, the statement said. The company has initiated a detailed study in collaboration with IIT Guwahati on the blending of green hydrogen with natural gas and its effect on the existing infrastructure of OIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

