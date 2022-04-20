Left Menu

Srinagar Police urges all internet users not to provide wifi, hotspot to strangers, criminals

Srinagar Police on Wednesday requested all the internet users not to provide wifi or hotspots to strangers, subversive elements and criminals.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:17 IST
Representative iamge . Image Credit: ANI
Srinagar Police on Wednesday requested all the internet users not to provide wifi or hotspots to strangers, subversive elements and criminals. The Police further said that legal action will be taken against those providing internet if such wifi or hotspot usage is by criminals, terrorists and their associates.

"It is requested to all internet users not to provide wifi or hotspots to strangers, subversive elements, criminals. Keep hotspots or wifi with strong passwords. Legal action will be taken on those providing internet, if such wifi or hotspot usage is by criminals, terrorists and their associates," police said in a tweet. Earlier on Monday, one Railway Protection Force personnel succumbed to death and another was injured by terrorists in a terror attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Several incidents of terrorist attacks have been reported in the past few days. Many terrorists have also been gunned down in encounters. According to Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, 45 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

