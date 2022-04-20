Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: DRGF jawan sets example, carries woman in labour pain to hospital

Setting a perfect example, a District Reserve Guard force personnel, along with locals, carried a pregnant woman for several kilometres on a cot on Tuesday.

ANI | Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:34 IST
Chhattisgarh: DRGF jawan sets example, carries woman in labour pain to hospital
Visuals of DRGF personnel carrying the pregnant woman in Dantewada . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Setting a perfect example, a District Reserve Guard force personnel, along with locals, carried a pregnant woman for several kilometres on a cot on Tuesday. The incident was reportedly a result of damage done to the roads by the Naxalites, due to which the ambulances couldn't reach the village. Later, the locals decided to take the woman to the hospital on a modified cot.

The woman was spotted by the woman during the regular drills near the Burgum village. The immediate help from the DRGF jawan helped the woman in critical labour pains. "Ambulance can't reach their village because Naxalites have dug up the road at many places. Our boys carried the woman on the makeshift stretcher on their shoulders and took her to the nearest hospital. Happy to share that the woman has given birth to a healthy baby boy." informed Inspector General of Police, Bastar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022