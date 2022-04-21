France's Macron tells Le Pen: your ideas mean leaving the EU
Implementing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's programme would mean that France would have to leave the European Union, President Emmanuel Macron said in a debate with Le Pen. "Your ideas mean leaving the European Union," Macron said, comparing European Union membership to owning a flat in an apartment building with other owners.
"You can decide to fix up the facade on your own, but with joint ownership you cannot say from one day to another 'things have to be done this way or that way because my name is Madame Le Pen'," Macron said.
