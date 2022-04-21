J-K: Awareness cum distribution programme on ornamental species held in Pulwama

An awareness cum distribution programme on ornamental species was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The programme was organized by the Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research-Indian Institute Of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) under the 'Floriculture Mission' at the CSIR-IIIM field station in Pulwama.

Officers and scientists, progressive farmers, students and faculty from various schools and colleges in the Kashmir division attended the awareness and distribution programme. The CSIR launched the pan India Floriculture Mission for the promotion of commercial Floriculture and CSIR IIIM Jammu is implementing it in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the verticals in the mission involves the development of floriculture gardens in schools and colleges. In the programme, planting material of different ornamental species was distributed among the concerned schools and colleges under CSIR Floriculture Mission.

The participating farmers and students lauded this step taken by the concerned institution as it will help them to understand the importance of aromatic plants and in future, they can also venture into this form of business. Speaking to ANI, Aijaz Ahmad, a budding farmer said the programme that was held under the CSIR to create awareness among farmers and students about the floriculture mission.

"With the help of awareness and technical guidance, we can use our skills in floriculture in future and programmes like this help us to enhance our business further," Ahmad said. Dr Shahid Rasool, Senior Scientist and in charge of CSIR, Pulwama emphasized the importance of commercial cultivation and product development of high-value medicinal and aromatic crops in the region.

"This floriculture mission will help those growers and farmers who produce floriculture crops. under this programme, we are establishing floriculture gardens in schools and colleges so that they can be inclined toward this floriculture," he explained. Anjum Lone, a student, appreciated the programme and said it is beneficial to students and they can enhance their entrepreneurship skills through this kind of awareness.

"The programme is to create awareness among students about the various plants because we think plantation is all about natural beauty but it is beyond that," Lone added. (ANI)

