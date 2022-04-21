Left Menu

Top LeT commander killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Pariswani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, said police on Thursday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-04-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 11:44 IST
Top LeT commander killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Baramulla
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Pariswani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, said police on Thursday. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered, police said.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: 01 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed it a big success.

"Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in Baramulla encounter. He was involved in several killings of civilians and security personnel, including the recent killing of JKP's SPO and his brother, one Soldier and one civilian in Budgam district. A big success for us," the Kashmir zone of the UT police tweeted. Three soldiers and one civilian received minor injuries in the encounter.

The encounter took place in Malwa area of Pariswani in the Baramulla district. "Exact location of the encounter is Malwa. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian received minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kumar said in another tweet.

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday. Budgam Police and Army are involved in the operation, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022