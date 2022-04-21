MHA notifies New Jalpaiguri as immigration check post for travel to Bangladesh via 'Mitali Express'

In order to enhance trade and passenger travel between India-Bangladesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a notification thereby adding 'New Jalpaiguri-Railway Check Post' in the district of Jalpaiguri of West Bengal. Presently there are three railway check posts-Chitpur, Gede, and Haridaspur at the India-Bangladesh border which is managed by the Bureau of Immigration.

The notification mentions that the 'New Jalpaiguri Railway Check Post' in the district of Jalpaiguri of West Bengal is an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers. It further mentions that Central Government hereby appoints Chief Immigration Officer, Bureau of Immigration, New Jalpaiguri Railway Check Post as the "Civil Authority" for the purpose of said Order for the Immigration Check Post located at New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal State with effect from April 20, 2022.

On April 11, in a high-level meeting, MHA had given nod to resume the India-Bangladesh train services after a series of meetings. Thereafter, other stakeholders like the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Railways, Bureau of Immigration and security heads were asked to start preparations to resume the India-Bangladesh train service and issues related to security, health infrastructure and Railways preparations to be completed at the earliest.

The transit points- Chitpur, Gede and Haridaspur, have got the requisite clearance from MHA to resume operation, but the newly added transit point New Jalpaiguri was in the process and now it has been done, said a senior MHA official to ANI on anonymity. A senior official said that there were long-pending demands for the reopening of train travel between India and Bangladesh that were suspended due to COVID-19. It will boost trade and passenger movement across the border, the official said.

He added that now train operations will resume soon. In 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh, a new passenger train 'Mitali Express' connecting Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri on the Indian side was inaugurated jointly by Modi and PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

This is the third passenger train after Maitree Express (Dhaka-Kolkata) and Bandhan Express (Khulna-Kolkata) running between the two neighbouring countries. The train service on all routes was suspended after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. It was to be operational when normalcy is restored. (ANI)

