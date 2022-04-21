BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 56% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 72% IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF Survey of 1,334 respondents conducted between April 20-21; margin of error between +/- 1.2 and 2.7 pts.

