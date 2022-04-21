Tamil Nadu govt to set up 4 Olympic training academies

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to set up four Olympic training academies in the four zones of the state, said Chief Minister MK Stalin. Making an announcement under Rule 110 at the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Chief Minister said, "The state government has decided to set up 4 Olympic training academies in 4 zones of State for sports enthusiasts."

The Chief Minister said that the State is taking all possible steps to set up a mega-sports city near Chennai to build world-class sports facilities for various sports, in order to ensure that Tamil Nadu athletes win international sports and international championships, including the Olympics. "In this way, the players from Tamil Nadu will be able to carry out international standard training and claim victory," he added.

Another important announcement includes the state authority's decision to provide traditional Silambam training to sportspersons. "We are planning to set up sports training facilities across the state. In all the assembly constituencies, small stadiums are to be set up at a cost of Rs 3 crore each. This is to pave the way for the benefit of the youth living in rural and urban areas belonging to poor and middle-class families," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)