Left Menu

Fourth wave unlikely in Telangana: Dr G Srinivas Rao

In view of the falling positivity rate in Telangana, State Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivas Rao, on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a fourth wave in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:44 IST
Fourth wave unlikely in Telangana: Dr G Srinivas Rao
State Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivas Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the falling positivity rate in Telangana, State Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivas Rao, on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a fourth wave in the state. "20 or 25 cases are being reported in Telangana, especially Hyderabad is reporting 15 to 20 cases and other districts have been reporting hardly 1 or 2 cases. The positivity rate of covid cases is very very low which is 0.14 per cent. Antibodies in the general population are 93 per cent across Telangana and with this, we can rule out the fourth wave in Telangana," said Rao.

He also informed that there's been a rise in cases in Delhi and advised people to stay cautious and safe. Emphasizing the state's policy of COVID measures, he informed that the cases may rise but not like the third wave.

"Within 6 weeks to 8 weeks, we can see a rise in cases but it may not be the same number of cases in the third wave. Mask is mandatory and if anybody is not wearing a mask, the police will impose fines up to Rs 1,000. As people have developed more than 90 per cent of antibodies, we can say we have to wear the mask when going in public but not at home or with family," he concluded. He also stressed on the continuation of vaccination drives at requisite intervals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022