Left Menu

Brazilian works at same company for 84 years, setting record

A 100-year-old man from the southern Brazilian city of Brusque has entered the Guinness World Record book for working the longest in the same company: 84 years. Despite his extraordinary accomplishment, Walter Orthmann's advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life are surprisingly routine: do what you love and stay away from junk food.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:37 IST
Brazilian works at same company for 84 years, setting record

A 100-year-old man from the southern Brazilian city of Brusque has entered the Guinness World Record book for working the longest in the same company: 84 years.

Despite his extraordinary accomplishment, Walter Orthmann's advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life are surprisingly routine: do what you love and stay away from junk food. "You have to like to work. I started to work with that willingness and fighting spirit," he said in an interview this week.

"You can't just do any job to say that you are working. That doesn't work. You're not going to be able to stand it." According to local media, Orthmann started on the factory floor of a company now known as RenauxView, which produces fabrics. Soon after, he moved to administration, eventually becoming a sales manager.

To keep sharp, he stretches daily and assiduously watches his diet. "I really avoid salt and sugar," he said. "I avoid things that hurt your intestines. I avoid Coke and other sodas. I only consume things that are good for you. That really helps your body to be strong forever."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022