U.S. companies can help rebuild Ukraine -Export-Import Bank chief
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:24 IST
U.S. companies can help rebuild Ukraine with digital infrastructure, clean energy and more in the aftermath of the Russian invasion, U.S. Export-Import Bank President Reta Jo Lewis said ahead of a meeting with Ukraine officials on Thursday.
Ukraine's finance minister, Serhiy Marchenko, said Ukraine is looking for bridge financing to fill gaps in its budget. The country's central bank governor said the country's banking system was in good shape and that payment systems are functioning.
