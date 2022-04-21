Will discuss with Centre private companies' plan to increase power generation: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said he would take up with the Centre the issue of private power companies' plans to raise electricity generation to meet the demand.

He made the statement after reviewing the power situation in the state, which is currently witnessing load shedding in rural parts. The meeting was attended by state energy minister Nitin Raut, chief secretary Manukumar Srivastav and officials of power utilities.

''The Maharashtra government will follow up the plans of the private power generation companies to expand their generation with the union government. Shortage of power is witnessed in other parts of the country as well. We need to explore all the options of making power available,'' Thackeray said.

''Municipal councils and other civic bodies should ensure that there will be no wastage of electricity used for public purposes. Everyone needs to be vigilant about it,'' he said.

The chief minister also asked the officials to communicate with other states about the judicious use of electricity. Minister Raut said, ''There are 27 other states in the country that are facing the same situation of power shortage. Tenders are already floated for the imports of coal and we are trying to utilise maximum resources available to meet the demand.'' PTI ND NP NP

