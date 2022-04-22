Left Menu

J-K: One security force jawan killed, 4 injured in encounter in Sunjwan

One security force jawan has been killed, and four others have been injured in an ongoing encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh informed.

One security force jawan has been killed, and four others have been injured in an ongoing encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh informed. Singh further informed that the terrorists seem to be hiding in a house.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "One security force jawan was martyred and four jawans were injured in the encounter. We had cordoned off the area at night." "Encounter is still underway in Sunjwan area of Jammu. The terrorists seem to have hidden in a house," he added.

In the wee hours on Friday, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists here. (ANI)

