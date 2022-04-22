Minister inspects LBP canal

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy on Friday inspected the lower Bhavani project (LBP) canal from Sathyamangalam to Elathur village. He was accompanied by Public Works Department officials and farmers. He appealed to the farmers to use the water judiciously and assured them of sufficient supply for irrigation. He further said that following farmers' request, the lining of the canal with concrete has been stopped. The Minister said he has asked the officials to monitor the flow of water and provide the prescribed quantity of water for farming.

