US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as mixed earnings, hawkish Fed view weigh

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday on mixed earnings, while growth stocks cut some losses in a torrid week marked by surging bond yields as investors braced for higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.4 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 34,727.38.

The S&P 500 fell 7.8 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 4,385.83​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.9 points, or 0.04%, to 13,168.796 at the opening bell.

