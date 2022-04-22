Jahangirpuri: Delhi police to probe accused Ansar's calls details, social media chats

The Delhi Crime Branch and local police will probe the call details and WhatsApp chats of accused Ansar in the Jahangirpuri violence to gather more information about his contacts during the violent incident on Hanuman Jayanti, said the sources. According to the police sources, Ansar may have called up many people to gather the crowd at the spot of violence. The police will arrest and probe the persons who turned up on the spot of violence on the call of the accused.

The West Bengal connection to the violence has also come to the fore, following which the Crime Branch has sent a team to the state to dive deep into the investigation. The police suspect the possibility of a Bangladesh connection of the accused. Nearly a dozen CCTV cameras have also been installed at the Kushal Chowk in the Jahangirpuri area. The police are also planning to set up a temporary monitoring station from where they will keep an eye on the passersby in the area through the cameras. The high officials including DCP Northwest will have access to the CCTV footage.

The police have activated their local intelligence after the violence. According to the sources, a large number of people with criminal nature live in the area and are suspected to have arms in large numbers. The police are locating the houses which are most likely to possess arms. (ANI)

