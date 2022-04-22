Canada says international collaboration with Russia is impossible right now
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Friday said that it was impossible to collaborate with Russia in the G20, a group that meets to discuss ways to foster global economic growth, as long as it is waging war in Ukraine.
"The G20 can't function effectively with Russia at the table," Freeland said in a joint news conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.
Since the war is undermining growth, "Russia does not have a place at the table of countries who have come together to maintain global economic prosperity... You can't be a poacher and gamekeeper at the same time."
