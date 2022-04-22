Left Menu

Nigeria's Dangote sees oil refinery commissioning before Buhari leaves office

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said on Friday his 650,000 barrel per day oil refinery is expected to be commissioned before the close of President Muhammadu Buhari's presidential term, which ends next year. The refinery is being built at a cost of $19 billion in Lagos and has been delayed by several years, increasing the cost from Dangote's earlier estimates of $12-$14 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:48 IST
Nigeria's Dangote sees oil refinery commissioning before Buhari leaves office

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said on Friday his 650,000 barrel per day oil refinery is expected to be commissioned before the close of President Muhammadu Buhari's presidential term, which ends next year.

The refinery is being built at a cost of $19 billion in Lagos and has been delayed by several years, increasing the cost from Dangote's earlier estimates of $12-$14 billion. "By the grace of God, Mr President will come and commission (refinery) before the end of his term," Dangote said in response to a question after a meeting with Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

A Dangote executive said this month the refinery would start production by the fourth quarter of 2022. The government sees the refinery as a solution to ending Nigeria's reliance on imports for most refined petroleum products even though Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer and exporter.

Government officials say they have started to upgrade some state-owned refineries that have a refining capacity of 445,000 barrels per day (bpd) but had become dilapidated over several decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022