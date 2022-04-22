Left Menu

IMF could cut growth forecasts further if sanctions against Russia expanded - Gopinath

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:37 IST
The International Monetary Fund could further downgrade its global growth forecasts if Western countries expand their sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine, and energy prices rise further, the IMF's No. 2 official said on Friday.

First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath told a panel it was "an absolute possibility" the Ukraine-Russia conflict could become a "frozen conflict that stays for a long time."

