Mizoram oppn party asks govt to compensate swineherds for pig loss due to ASF infection

Mizoram's opposition party Zoram People's Movement on Friday asked the state government to immediately release compensation to swineherds, who lost their pigs due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state.

The Centre had, in March, released over Rs 5.84 crore to the Mizoram government to compensate pig farmers for their losses, a party statement said. The state government ''failed to release compensation till now'' even as one month has passed since animal husbandry and veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua had announced that he was hopeful to disburse the amount at the earliest, the ZPM said.

Beichhua said efforts are on to release the compensation to swineherds.

''It could not be released as per our desire as it took time in the process,'' he told PTI.

Beichhua said the authorities approached the state disaster management department to accept the outbreak as a natural calamity and to compensate farmers, who lost their pigs.

The animal husbandry and veterinary department is mulling approaching the state planning department for the same.

According to the animal husbandry department, over 800 pigs have died since February due to the fresh outbreak of ASF.

The infection has currently affected 18 villages in four districts, it said.

Altogether, 33,417 pigs have died due to the outbreak of ASF last year, causing monetary losses to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore.

A total of 10,910 pigs have also been culled to prevent the spread of ASF. The highly contagious pig disease, which was reported for the first time in the state in March last year, was initially considered more or less contained as no pig death due to the outbreak was reported since December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)