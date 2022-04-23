New NITI VC's focus would be to tell Indian success story

By Shailesh Yadav NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Designate Dr Suman K Berry on Saturday said that his focus will be to tell the Indian success stories to the rest of the world after taking charge as a full-time member.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Berry, who took charge as a full-time member of NITI Aayog today said, "What I'm clear on is that there are many aspects of India's development experience which are of interest to the rest of the world but they do not really get the visibility. India is already an important part of the world economy. It is likely to become even more important, so for the world's sake and for India's sake understanding the Indian experience is important." "NITI Aayog is already doing a good job in working with the ministries working with the states. I think to begin with, particularly as India approaches the presidency of the G20, for NITI Aayog to tell credibly the Indian story to the rest of the world, that will be my initial focus," he added.

India will hold the G-20 presidency starting December 1 this year till November 30, 2023, and will host the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country next year. Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expectations with the NITI Aayog, Berry said that he wants to world to know about the success story of the country.

"I believe that the Prime Minister's expectation with NITI Aayog is to build India as a global brand, not only does he expect that NITI Aayog should help and support making India internally strong, but also the world should know the success story of India," he said. Terming India politically and economically an "important part of the world", the Vice-Chairman designate said: "There is a lot of research that goes on. But I really think in a sense, presenting that as a part of the Indian story is one additional dimension of NITI Aayog and I think the prime minister would be expecting that."

Notably, Berry, today took a marathon meeting of 3 hours with NITI Aayog officials after taking charge as a full-time member. He took charge in the presence of Member VK Paul, Ramesh Chand and CEO Amitabh Kant. On Friday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Dr Berry as a full-time member with immediate effect and up to April 30, 2022, and Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog vice Dr Rajiv Kumar with effect from May 1, 2022, until further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)