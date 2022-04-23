Explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria kills over 100

An explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria's Rivers state has killed over 100 people overnight, a local government official and the NGO Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC) said on Saturday.

"The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition," the state commissioner for petroleum resources, Goodluck Opiah, said.

