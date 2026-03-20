Shocking Gang Rivalry Unfolds in Delhi: A Family Torn Apart by Tragedy

A suspected gang rivalry turned deadly on Thursday evening in outer north Delhi's Bawana, as 30-year-old Ravi Bhardwaj was shot dead while three others sustained injuries.

The attack unfolded when three men, arriving on a motorcycle, opened fire on those inside a shop attached to the Bhardwaj residence. Ravi Bhardwaj tragically succumbed to his injuries, while others, including his father and an eight-year-old boy, were rushed to the hospital.

Officials have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, believed to be young men aged 18 to 20 years, who fled the scene immediately. Authorities suspect gang rivalry is at the heart of this brazen crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)