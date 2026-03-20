Left Menu

Shocking Gang Rivalry Unfolds in Delhi: A Family Torn Apart by Tragedy

A 30-year-old man, Ravi Bhardwaj, was shot dead in a suspected gang rivalry attack in outer north Delhi's Bawana. The tragic incident also injured his father, a neighbor, and a young boy. Three assailants opened fire in a shop, leaving the community in shock and police in pursuit of the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:05 IST
Shocking Gang Rivalry Unfolds in Delhi: A Family Torn Apart by Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected gang rivalry turned deadly on Thursday evening in outer north Delhi's Bawana, as 30-year-old Ravi Bhardwaj was shot dead while three others sustained injuries.

The attack unfolded when three men, arriving on a motorcycle, opened fire on those inside a shop attached to the Bhardwaj residence. Ravi Bhardwaj tragically succumbed to his injuries, while others, including his father and an eight-year-old boy, were rushed to the hospital.

Officials have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, believed to be young men aged 18 to 20 years, who fled the scene immediately. Authorities suspect gang rivalry is at the heart of this brazen crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026