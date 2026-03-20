Shocking Gang Rivalry Unfolds in Delhi: A Family Torn Apart by Tragedy
A 30-year-old man, Ravi Bhardwaj, was shot dead in a suspected gang rivalry attack in outer north Delhi's Bawana. The tragic incident also injured his father, a neighbor, and a young boy. Three assailants opened fire in a shop, leaving the community in shock and police in pursuit of the culprits.
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A suspected gang rivalry turned deadly on Thursday evening in outer north Delhi's Bawana, as 30-year-old Ravi Bhardwaj was shot dead while three others sustained injuries.
The attack unfolded when three men, arriving on a motorcycle, opened fire on those inside a shop attached to the Bhardwaj residence. Ravi Bhardwaj tragically succumbed to his injuries, while others, including his father and an eight-year-old boy, were rushed to the hospital.
Officials have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, believed to be young men aged 18 to 20 years, who fled the scene immediately. Authorities suspect gang rivalry is at the heart of this brazen crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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