FIFA Declines Action on Israeli Clubs in Palestinian Territory

FIFA has decided against taking any action regarding Israeli football clubs alleged to be competing within Palestinian territories as reported by the Palestine Football Association (PFA). The announcement followed the latest FIFA Council meeting, where the matter was reviewed.

The issue was put forward to FIFA's Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC) after the PFA voiced their concerns during the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok in May 2024. The committee was tasked with investigating the participation of clubs reportedly located on Palestinian land.

FIFA ultimately concluded no measures should be taken, pointing to the unresolved legal status of the West Bank under international law. This dispute over Israeli settlement clubs' participation has long been contentious, with the PFA advocating for their exclusion from leagues organized by the Israel Football Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)