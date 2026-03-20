Left Menu

FIFA Declines Action on Israeli Clubs in Palestinian Territory

FIFA opted not to take action against Israeli football clubs accused of competing within Palestinian territories, citing the unresolved legal status of the West Bank. The decision followed a review by FIFA’s Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee after concerns were raised at the 74th FIFA Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:04 IST
FIFA Declines Action on Israeli Clubs in Palestinian Territory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

FIFA has decided against taking any action regarding Israeli football clubs alleged to be competing within Palestinian territories as reported by the Palestine Football Association (PFA). The announcement followed the latest FIFA Council meeting, where the matter was reviewed.

The issue was put forward to FIFA's Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC) after the PFA voiced their concerns during the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok in May 2024. The committee was tasked with investigating the participation of clubs reportedly located on Palestinian land.

FIFA ultimately concluded no measures should be taken, pointing to the unresolved legal status of the West Bank under international law. This dispute over Israeli settlement clubs' participation has long been contentious, with the PFA advocating for their exclusion from leagues organized by the Israel Football Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026