Left Menu

KCR to host Iftar party on April 29, says Telangana stands for religious tolerance

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to host an Iftar party for Muslims on behalf of the state government.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:18 IST
KCR to host Iftar party on April 29, says Telangana stands for religious tolerance
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to host an Iftar party for Muslims on behalf of the state government. The Chief Minister said that the government will organize the Iftar party at LB Stadium on April 29 at 6.10 pm on a grand scale.

As per the Telangana government, Muslim clerics, MLAs, government officials and common people will also join the Iftar party. Raod said, "Today, the Telangana stands for religious tolerance and example for Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb. The Government is according importance to all religious cultures and traditions."

He added, "The Government is implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of development of Muslim minorities. The Telangana state is a role model in safeguarding secularism in the country." Meanwhile, Congress staged a dharna on Wednesday appealing to the Muslim leaders and others to boycott the Iftar party to be hosted by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022