Law and order situation worst in Uttar Pradesh, alleges TMC

A day after Trinamool Congress said there is lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a fact-finding team of the party will visit Prayagraj, the scene of the killing of five members of a family on Sunday, All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal alleged on Sunday that law and order situation is the worst in Uttar Pradesh. Dola Sen, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is the worst. "From Hathras to Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri to Khebrajpur, the condition of Dalits, women, and minorities are very bad. If you see the report of the National Crime Bureau, then you will know that the situation is very bad in Uttar Pradesh."

"Because of the presence of PM Modi at Centre and Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, people are deprived of authenticated news. BJP people merely send fact-finding teams to know about the Prayagraj incident which is next to nothing. That's why we are going from TMC's side," TMC MP told ANI. TMC Rajya Sabha MP further alleged that except for West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, there is no other Chief Minister as transparent as her. "In another recent incident (referring to Birbhum violence), no one is as transparent as her. Mamata had herself visited the site of the incident and even sent her own Party's block president to jail. But the same behavior does not apply to others. Did Yogi ever visit Khebrajpur and Lakhimpur Kheri?" she said.

The TMC leader further expressed her concerns by highlighting that they are not sure whether they will be allowed to visit the site of the incident. "Though our team is ready, we are not sure whether we will be able to submit a report on the incident. We will do whatever it takes us to reach there. You know that the BJP is not democratic. I'm not sure whether we will be allowed to visit the site of the incident," she added.

Trinamool Congress on Saturday said there is lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath and a fact-finding team of the party will visit Prayagraj, the scene of the killing of five members of a family on Sunday. "A five-member fact-finding team will visit Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow (Sunday) where five members of a family were brutally murdered and later their house was set on fire," a statement by Trinamool Congress stated.

The TMC delegation comprises Dola Sen, Mamata Bala Thakur, Saket Gokhale, Uma Soren, and Lalitesh Tripathi. The TMC had sent a fact-finding team to the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, which was hit by communal violence recently. Its decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri and Prayagraj comes days after BJP sent similar teams to Bogtui in Birbhum district where nine people were burnt alive, and Hanshkhali in Nadia district where a minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped. (ANI)

