J-K: Encounter underway in Pulwama's Pahoo, 3 LeT terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pahoo area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-04-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 17:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pahoo area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists are trapped in the area.

"An encounter has started in the Pahoo area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that two Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were eliminated during the encounter in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. A number of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

