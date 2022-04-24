Left Menu

CBI arrests 3 accused in Nadiya rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested three accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl in the Nadiya district of West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-04-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 22:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested three accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl in the Nadiya district of West Bengal. A 14-year-old girl had died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district earlier this month. The victim's family had accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

CBI registered the case instantly on April 13 in compliance with the Calcutta High Court orders and took over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Hanskhali, Nadiya district on the allegations of gang rape and murder of a minor girl. During the course of the investigation, the role of the said accused has allegedly been found and accordingly, they have been arrested. The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court.

The federal agency also arrested an absconding accused in the alleged Nadiya rape case on April 17. (ANI)

