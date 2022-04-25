Sarbananda Sonowal directs Paradip Port to augment cargo-handling capacity by 2030

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday reviewed projects of Paradip Port and gave directions for augmenting its capacity to 500 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonne Per Annum) by 2030. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in a statement said that during the meeting, the Minister reviewed various infrastructure projects, PPA Projects, functioning of the Port, ease of business initiative, green initiative, and business development activity of the Port.

Sonowal inaugurated a container scanner worth Rs 29.68 crore that can scan up to 25 Trucks per hour in scan mode. The container scanner complies with international security screening standards and reduces the need for manual inspection of containers providing high performance imaging capability with organic/inorganic material and celebration. It shall boost the movement of container traffic in the Port, added the ministry in the statement. The Minister laid the foundation stone for the second exit-cum-road flyover (Gati-Shakti Project) as part of additional port connectivity from the National Highway at Paradip Port. This road-cum-flyover of 2.4 km long serve as an alternative entry/exit option to/from the Port, facilitating in safe and congestion-free movement of vehicles. Costing Rs 93 crore it will help segregation of Cargo traffic from passenger movement to/from Port Township, the ministry said.

Sonowal also inaugurated the Sewerage Treatment Plant and Paradip College Boy's Hostel and participated in Plantation dive at Aayush Garden. The Minister also inaugurated the Biju Convention Centre and held a meeting with stakeholders. He also reviewed progress with officials of IDCO, IOCL, on Paradip Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). During the review of the progress of PCPIR, he stressed on collaborative approach for faster development to bring overall development of the area, the ministry said. (ANI)

