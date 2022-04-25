Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

25-04-2022
Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 54 to Rs 2,829 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 54 or 1.87 percent to Rs 2,829 per quintal with an open interest of 1,26,660 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

