Left Menu

Rajasthan: Police detain priest for denying Dalit couple entry in temple

Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested a priest for allegedly not allowing a Dalit couple to offer prayers at a temple in Jalore, said police.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:43 IST
Rajasthan: Police detain priest for denying Dalit couple entry in temple
The priest who allegedly stopped a Dalit couple from entering a temple in Jalore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested a priest for allegedly not allowing a Dalit couple to offer prayers at a temple in Jalore, said police. A video of the incident that took place on Friday also went viral. It purportedly shows the priest stopping the couple at the temple gate. The video also shows arguments between them.

"On the night of April 22, we received information that an unmarried Dalit couple's entry was stopped into a temple. We registered a case and arrested the accused priest on April 23. Further investigation is underway," Himmat Charan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jalore said. Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Mahesh Joshi condemned the incident and said that all religions are equal. The Minister demanded strict action against the priest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022