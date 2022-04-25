Ashwini Vaishnaw hails Countdown Programme as beginning of celebration of Yoga Day 2022

The Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications organized the Countdown Programme for International Day of Yoga(IDY) 2022 on 25th April, 2022. Minister of Communications, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State, Communications Shri Devusinh Chauhan (attended the event digitally from Nadiad, Gujarat) along with Secretary (Posts), Secretary (Telecommunications) Director General, (Postal Services) participated in this event. The main event was organized at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi where MoC was physically present along with about 150 officers of Department of Posts (DoP) and Department of Telecommunications (DoP).

More than 2 lakh postal staff including Gramin Dak Sewaks from about 50,000 Post Offices, were digitally connected to the main event site. Postal Staff from pan India locations like Statue of Unity, Kewadia, Gujarat, Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha, Floating Post office, Srinagar, Kashmir, Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan, Vivekanada Memorial Rock, Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) Sanchi ( MP) etc. participated in the program. The event was broadcasted live through Bharat VC, NIC, webcast and You Tube live. The one-hour Yoga event was conducted from 7:30 am to 8:30 am.

Minister of Communications, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, hailed the Countdown Programme as a beginning of the upcoming celebration of International Yoga Day 2022. He emphasized the importance of such Yoga events which have served to create awareness about Yoga and make it an integral part of our lives. The Minister urged that yoga training should be organized regularly for the postmen and GDS staff, so that their health is better and they can work for the betterment of the postal department. Also, during the next two months, all the citizens visiting the post offices should also be made aware about yoga and its benefits.

Minister of State for Communications, Sh Devusinh Chauhan in his address highlighted the importance of Yoga not only for the well-being of our body, but more importantly of our mind and soul. He credited the PM for reviving Indian culture and making Indians take pride in our rich cultural heritage.

According to preliminary estimates, at more than 30,000 locations, lakhs of postal employees joined the event digitally, performed the Common Yoga Protocol and vowed to take the awareness and benefits of Yoga to the society.

