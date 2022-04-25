Left Menu

Natural farming to start in 5,200 villages of MP from June: CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:08 IST
Natural farming to start in 5,200 villages of MP from June: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that natural farming will start in 5,200 villages of the state from June and the government will also provide Rs 900 per month to farmers for maintaining indigenous cows.

Addressing a national workshop on innovative agriculture through virtual mode, he pointed out that the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has increased in order to increase the production of various crops.

The excessive use of chemical fertilisers has resulted in deterioration of soil health and there is a need to stop this, Chouhan said.

''If we want to protect mother earth, we will have to eliminate the use of chemicals fertilisers and pesticides,'' he said.

Chouhan noted that natural farming is a good alternative and better than organic farming while emphasising creating a conducive environment as well as awareness among farmers.

He said the MP government has already set up a dedicated board and also a task force to promote natural farming.

Chouhan said the state government will also promote natural farming on both sides of the banks of the Narmada river.

''We will start natural farming in 5,200 villages from June,'' the MP Chief Minister said, adding that the state government would also provide Rs 900 per month to farmers for keeping indigenous cows as cow dung and cow urine play an important role in natural farming.

Pointing out that around Rs 1.8 lakh crore is being provided by the Centre for fertilisers subsidy, Chouhan said there is a need to provide subsidies to farmers for the promotion of natural farming.

The MP Chief Minister highlighted that irrigation facilities have been enhanced in the state to 43 lakh hectares and the state has become the biggest wheat producer in the country. The procurement of wheat has also been enhanced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022